Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 90,754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth about $1,785,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.71. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

