Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

NYSE:FIX opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.06. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

