Comparing Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) & Its Competitors

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) is one of 618 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Karuna Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -18.24% -15.83% Karuna Therapeutics Competitors -3,422.05% -245.82% -33.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Karuna Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Competitors 6700 18601 35938 1432 2.51

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $117.73, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 34.72%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A -$43.96 million -29.52 Karuna Therapeutics Competitors $2.12 billion $260.75 million 0.63

Karuna Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain. It also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PureTech Health plc.

