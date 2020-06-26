Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 547,958 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $47,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after acquiring an additional 268,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after buying an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after buying an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,073,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,380,000 after purchasing an additional 645,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CXO opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.84. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $105.93.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXO. lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.