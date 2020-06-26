Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Water worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.