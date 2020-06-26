Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Get Consumers Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director John P/ Furey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBKM)

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Consumers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.