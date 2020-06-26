Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Continental Resources to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.28.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 3.42.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,531,739 shares of company stock worth $41,703,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Continental Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Continental Resources by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

