Corbus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,298 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,189% compared to the typical volume of 799 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 360,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

CRBP opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.91% and a negative net margin of 207.87%. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

