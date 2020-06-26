Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.95 or 0.05008775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002849 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00055633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012669 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.