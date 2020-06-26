Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $219,164.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $274.23 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $275.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $136.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

