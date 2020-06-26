Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $284,314.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $284,314.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65.

On Friday, April 24th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $150,144.98.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $274.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.13 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $275.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after acquiring an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,629,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

