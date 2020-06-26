Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $63,525.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.