Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Wedbush boosted their price target on Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC restated a neutral rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Shares of NKE opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.69). Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

