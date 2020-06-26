Credits (CS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,630.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, WazirX, LBank and Kucoin. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $128,630.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027031 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, WazirX, Mercatox, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

