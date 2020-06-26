CROAT (CROAT) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $80,349.95 and $133.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 79,698,402 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

