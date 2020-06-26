CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $82.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -254.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.