DA Davidson Comments on Quanta Services Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 706,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after buying an additional 297,970 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 469,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

