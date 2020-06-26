DA Davidson Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.