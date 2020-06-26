Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of DMTGF opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

