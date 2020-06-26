Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE DQ opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $81.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $239,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

