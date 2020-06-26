Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.70, but opened at $75.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 122,323 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Cfra reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

