Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 24,499 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,164.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,216,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,837,425.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 112,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $6,074,880.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Amit Agarwal sold 37,382 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,687,049.66.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,499 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $1,058,846.78.

On Friday, April 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 24,498 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $982,614.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $634,210.39.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Amit Agarwal sold 16,333 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $582,108.12.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -597.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 37.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

