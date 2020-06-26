David Awram Sells 38,800 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total transaction of C$479,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 444,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,491,304.

David Awram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

On Friday, June 19th, David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$581,000.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.46. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 616.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.32 million.

SSL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.