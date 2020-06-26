DCP Midstream LP Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

DCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

