DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.12.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,276 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,309,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

