Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,169,538 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dell by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,780,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,196,000 after purchasing an additional 622,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,729,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,260,000 after buying an additional 492,516 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,087,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,855,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the first quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after buying an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. Dell Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

