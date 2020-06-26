Dell (NYSE:DELL) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Dell (NYSE:DELL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,989 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Dell by 1.8% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

