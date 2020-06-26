Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Major Shareholder Douglas K. Bratton Sells 144,920 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 144,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $3,556,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 825.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,602,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

