Desjardins Comments on Alaris Royalty Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on AD. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alaris Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of $451.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

