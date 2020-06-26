Deutsche Bank Boosts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $54.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

