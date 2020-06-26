Deutsche Bank Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $26.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

