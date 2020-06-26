Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

