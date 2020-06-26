Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.30

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 18969431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,326,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

