DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $8,016.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00697086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004505 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 161.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.