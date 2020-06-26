Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $52.06 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

