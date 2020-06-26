Dock 24 Hour Volume Hits $529,571.00 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $529,571.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinBene. In the last week, Dock has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

About Dock

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,145,469 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

