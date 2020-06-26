Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Up 6.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) shares shot up 6.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.48, 1,728,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 646% from the average session volume of 231,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Specifically, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc acquired 576,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,261,424 shares of company stock valued at $585,950.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Document Security Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

