Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,810,000 after purchasing an additional 799,936 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

