Dover Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,094 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,218% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $21,144,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

