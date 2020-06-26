Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCO. Sidoti reduced their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $375.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

