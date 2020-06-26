Duke Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,576 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,680% compared to the typical volume of 594 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

DUK opened at $79.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,284 shares of company stock valued at $272,098. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,119,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Duke Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

