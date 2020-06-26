Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,483,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 119,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

NYSE DRE opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

