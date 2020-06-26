e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

NYSE:ELF opened at $17.41 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $197,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $51,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,339.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 1,768,901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

