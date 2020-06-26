Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Trading Down 1.3%

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.11, 589,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 499,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 208,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 256,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 159,185 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

