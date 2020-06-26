Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Shares Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69, 128,808 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 207,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder George W. Karpus sold 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $432,820.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 117,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

