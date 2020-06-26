Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading Up 0.2%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s share price rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69, approximately 128,808 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 207,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder George W. Karpus sold 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $432,820.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.