Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $557.84 million, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

