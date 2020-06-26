Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Shares Down 1.8%

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166.88 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 166.88 ($2.12), 76,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 148,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.16).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.92. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

About Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

