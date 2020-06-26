EDC Blockchain [old] Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (EDC)

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $723.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,202.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.72 or 0.02517956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00629568 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004545 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] Profile

EDC Blockchain [old] is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn.

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

