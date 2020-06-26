Edge (DADI) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Edge has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.35 or 0.05042325 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, FCoin, Ethfinex, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

